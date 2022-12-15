Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.80

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $14.82, with a volume of 1066108 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEA. TheStreet cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.96 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 424.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,888,000 after acquiring an additional 247,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,702,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,931,000 after acquiring an additional 33,501 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,771,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,710,000 after acquiring an additional 141,938 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 18.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,499,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,707,000 after acquiring an additional 236,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 23.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,426,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,497,000 after acquiring an additional 266,769 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

