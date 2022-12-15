EAC Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $21.60 Million (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. EAC has a market cap of $21.60 million and $12,405.03 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can now be purchased for $0.0720 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded down 49.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EAC Token Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.07193004 USD and is down -3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $17,905.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

