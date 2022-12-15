E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Gap Down to $14.69

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.69, but opened at $14.12. E.W. Scripps shares last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 37 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
E.W. Scripps Stock Down 2.7 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after buying an additional 25,483 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 31,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in E.W. Scripps by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in E.W. Scripps by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,039,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,982,000 after buying an additional 59,936 shares in the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
E.W. Scripps Company Profile
The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.
