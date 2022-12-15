E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Gap Down to $14.69

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.69, but opened at $14.12. E.W. Scripps shares last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 37 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on E.W. Scripps in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

In related news, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 9,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $140,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,794.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 9,950 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $140,693.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,794.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jimmy R. Scripps bought 101,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.26 per share, with a total value of $1,244,671.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 636,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,799,652.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the first quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 211.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 187.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

