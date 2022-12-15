DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Gap Up to $27.09

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.09, but opened at $29.33. DXP Enterprises shares last traded at $26.91, with a volume of 1,807 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

DXP Enterprises Stock Down 1.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $387.31 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.