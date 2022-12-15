Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NAPA. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.78.

Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31. Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $78.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 18.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 43.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 309,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 93,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 41.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 37,785 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

