Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Short Interest Down 29.2% in November

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the November 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 709,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Duck Creek Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 122,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 81,522 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 18,324 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Duck Creek Technologies Trading Down 3.9 %

DCT stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 522,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,509. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.80, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.32. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

