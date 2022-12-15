Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Bart Volkmer Sells 10,264 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $233,916.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,802 shares in the company, valued at $6,285,527.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dropbox alerts:

On Wednesday, November 16th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,534 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $236,804.32.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $221,320.00.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of DBX opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.05. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $25.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

Several research analysts recently commented on DBX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Dropbox by 14.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 719.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 14,011 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 38,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.