DNB Asset Management AS Sells 850 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Intuit were worth $32,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.58.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ INTU traded down $18.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $400.26. 20,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $658.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $398.23 and a 200-day moving average of $412.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634 in the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

