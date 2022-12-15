DNB Asset Management AS Sells 31,130 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,111,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,130 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $62,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606,701 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 5,862.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,930,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713,757 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961,600 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,237 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $63.11. 118,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,246,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.97 and its 200-day moving average is $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.