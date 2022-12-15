DNB Asset Management AS Sells 25,577 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 719,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,577 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $52,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.9 %

Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.91. 30,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.43.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

