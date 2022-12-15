DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 33,550 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 642,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,550 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $44,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,071,000 after purchasing an additional 318,570 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock traded down $2.17 on Thursday, reaching $77.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,004,595. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.61. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $403.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 36.32%. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.