DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,011 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.09% of IQVIA worth $31,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 638.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IQVIA to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on IQVIA to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.13.

Shares of IQV traded down $5.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $208.37. 3,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,253. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.55. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

