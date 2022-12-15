DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 383,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $27,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,097,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,183,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,036,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,539 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,317,000 after purchasing an additional 851,066 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,953,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,083,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.16 and a 200 day moving average of $71.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,556,319.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,722,444.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,556,319.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares in the company, valued at $47,722,444.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.