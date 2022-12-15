DNB Asset Management AS Has $48.28 Million Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,749,896 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,009,615 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.83% of Sunrun worth $48,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,009 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 2,235.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at $518,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Sunrun by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

Sunrun Price Performance

NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.26. 64,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,560,482. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average of $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 112.87 and a beta of 2.20.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 3,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $147,900.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,687,961.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 3,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $147,900.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,687,961.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $82,873.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 244,779 shares of company stock worth $6,660,896. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

