DNB Asset Management AS Has $39.99 Million Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,903,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 630,815 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.33% of Plug Power worth $39,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 3,363.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 54.7% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 274.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 34.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLUG. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Plug Power from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.09.

Shares of PLUG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,669,557. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $32.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.56.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

