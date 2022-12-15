DNB Asset Management AS Has $123.51 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 1.0% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.12% of S&P Global worth $123,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 44.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after buying an additional 9,042,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078,366 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.19.

S&P Global stock traded down $7.53 on Thursday, hitting $346.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,074. The firm has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $329.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.78. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

