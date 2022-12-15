DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 767,390 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts accounts for about 0.7% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $88,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 369,027 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $44,892,000 after buying an additional 145,278 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,436 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.7% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 54.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sante Capital Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.34. 15,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.86 and its 200-day moving average is $127.43.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,038. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on EA. Wedbush dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. MKM Partners cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.