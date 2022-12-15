Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Raised to $115.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

NYSE DFS opened at $103.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $130.81.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. GHE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 982.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

