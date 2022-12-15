Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Bought by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 2.2% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. West Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $7,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 51,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,514,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.72. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,416. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.10. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $61.17.

