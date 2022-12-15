DigiByte Market Cap Hits $144.86 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 14th. In the last week, DigiByte has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $144.86 million and approximately $44.51 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,721.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000495 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.13 or 0.00423968 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00021285 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002067 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.50 or 0.00832323 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00104855 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.48 or 0.00617765 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005648 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00262906 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,871,803,849 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
