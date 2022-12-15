Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,590,000 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the November 15th total of 12,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Roth Capital upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.57.

FANG traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $137.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,998,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,423. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.18 and a 200-day moving average of $136.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.02.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

