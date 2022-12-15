Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Down 96.6% in November

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the November 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLAKY shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($8.95) to €9.50 ($10.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Lufthansa

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLAKY traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $8.56. 69,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,555. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

