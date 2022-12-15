Dero (DERO) Market Capitalization Achieves $50.79 Million

Dero (DERO) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for about $3.87 or 0.00021823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $50.79 million and $89,182.19 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,748.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.87 or 0.00421852 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00021225 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.00 or 0.00833887 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00104711 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.14 or 0.00614920 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00255528 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,114,114 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

