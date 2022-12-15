Derek S. Reiners Buys 25,000 Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) Director Derek S. Reiners bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,000 shares in the company, valued at $87,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NGL Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NGL traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.09. 28,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,502. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. NGL Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGL. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

