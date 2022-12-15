Derek S. Reiners Buys 25,000 Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) Director Derek S. Reiners bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,000 shares in the company, valued at $87,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NGL Energy Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NGL traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.09. 28,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,502. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. NGL Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGL. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NGL Energy Partners Company Profile
NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NGL Energy Partners (NGL)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.