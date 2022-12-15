DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Down 51.7% in November

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the November 15th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

DENSO Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:DNZOY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.85. 11,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.99. DENSO has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $44.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.71.

Get DENSO alerts:

About DENSO

(Get Rating)

Read More

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.