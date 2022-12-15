Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.33 billion-$54.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.07 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.07-$3.12 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 311.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.3% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

