Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,301,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,318 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,615 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,392,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,233,000 after purchasing an additional 26,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 15.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,211,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,079,000 after purchasing an additional 437,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.66. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

