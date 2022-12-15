Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Short Interest Update

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the November 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE DDF opened at $8.37 on Thursday. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.0551 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
