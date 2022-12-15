Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Short Interest Update

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the November 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE DDF opened at $8.37 on Thursday. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53.

Get Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.0551 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDF. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 136,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 86,522 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.