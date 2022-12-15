DeFiChain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.73 Million (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. DeFiChain has a total market cap of $246.47 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002766 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DeFiChain has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $905.56 or 0.05191149 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.92 or 0.00504018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,209.45 or 0.29863322 BTC.

DeFiChain Profile

DeFiChain was first traded on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Blockchain is a decentralized blockchain platform specifically dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services, accessible by everyone, everywhere.Running on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it features proven security and immutability by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The platform also features unparalleled high transaction throughput for all transactions, and reliable decentralized governance, on and off-chain.The DeFi Foundation is located and incorporated in Singapore as a company limited by guarantee (resembling a foundation structure). The foundation is led by highly experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp (chairman), and U-zyn Chua (CTO).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

