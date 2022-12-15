Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for 1.2% of Hoese & Co LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.11.
Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $438.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.58. The firm has a market cap of $132.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 19.37%.
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
