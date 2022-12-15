DeepOnion (ONION) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,954.17

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $1,954.17 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0522 or 0.00000293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00118146 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00219999 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00054768 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00039729 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000750 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,780,035 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

