DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 81,776 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 687,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,776 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Builders FirstSource worth $40,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

Shares of BLDR stock traded down $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $66.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,567. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.17 and a 200 day moving average of $62.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 61.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

