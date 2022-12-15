DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,890 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $59,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $13.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $561.17. 54,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.47.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.