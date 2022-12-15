DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 12,096 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 661,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 12,096 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $64,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. United Bank increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,238 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,556 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after acquiring an additional 17,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10,810.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 372,360 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 368,947 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 2.0 %

ABT traded down $2.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.00. The company had a trading volume of 52,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,592,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.65. The company has a market cap of $190.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile



Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

