DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,408,074 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $71,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.85. The stock had a trading volume of 347,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,623,506. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $150.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

