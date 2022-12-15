DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,258 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 47,514 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.06% of Adobe worth $83,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Adobe by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,361 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in Adobe by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,822 shares of the software company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 64,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Adobe by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,641 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $337.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.12.

ADBE traded down $14.13 on Thursday, hitting $325.79. 64,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,561,475. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $631.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $151.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.87.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

