DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.14% of Albemarle worth $44,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 26.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth $115,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.74.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,212 shares of company stock worth $5,541,670 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $6.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $241.04. The stock had a trading volume of 50,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,668. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.82.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

