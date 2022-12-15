DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,906,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial comprises 0.9% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 1.05% of Fidelity National Financial worth $105,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $207,080.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
FNF stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.71. 27,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,434. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.30. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.
