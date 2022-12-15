DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,906,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial comprises 0.9% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 1.05% of Fidelity National Financial worth $105,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $207,080.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on FNF. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens reduced their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

FNF stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.71. 27,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,434. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.30. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Stories

