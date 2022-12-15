DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,627 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials comprises approximately 1.2% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $139,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,428,000 after purchasing an additional 739,005 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,816,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,468,896,000 after purchasing an additional 310,451 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,060,000 after purchasing an additional 283,994 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,617,000 after purchasing an additional 156,354 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,529,000 after purchasing an additional 154,923 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLM traded down $14.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $351.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,831. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.37. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

MLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $409.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.56.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

