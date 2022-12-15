DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.08% of Diageo worth $77,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seneca House Advisors grew its holdings in Diageo by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 19,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 878,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO traded down $7.15 on Thursday, reaching $181.70. 10,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.33. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $223.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($41.10) to GBX 3,160 ($38.77) in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.37) to GBX 4,500 ($55.21) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BNP Paribas cut Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Erste Group Bank lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($66.62) to GBX 5,010 ($61.46) in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,164.44.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

