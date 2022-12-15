DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 30,305 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,781,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,305 shares during the quarter. Perrigo accounts for 0.9% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 2.07% of Perrigo worth $99,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 2.0% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 2.2% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Perrigo by 0.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.35. The company had a trading volume of 16,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.48 and a beta of 0.84. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $43.90.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -165.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

