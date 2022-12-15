Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Insider Buys $2,267,200.00 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,267,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 259,542 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,824.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $35.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.80. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.83.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The firm had revenue of $481.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,967,000 after buying an additional 322,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,154,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,094,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5,278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,333,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,932,000 after purchasing an additional 84,216 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,318,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

