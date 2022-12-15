Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Insider Buys $2,267,200.00 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,267,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 259,542 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,824.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $35.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.80. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.83.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The firm had revenue of $481.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
