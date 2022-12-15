Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Up 28.6% in November

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Dassault Systèmes Price Performance

Shares of DASTY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.42. 130,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,717. The company has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.99. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $31.12 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 15.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DASTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €46.50 ($48.95) to €41.50 ($43.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €43.50 ($45.79) to €40.75 ($42.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €45.00 ($47.37) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 44,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 3.4% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 9.0% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 0.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dassault Systèmes

(Get Rating)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Featured Stories

