Dalata Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:DLTTF) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dalata Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:DLTTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.
Dalata Hotel Group Stock Performance
DLTTF opened at $3.48 on Friday. Dalata Hotel Group has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $3.48.
Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile
