Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Down 49.7% in November

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,100 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the November 15th total of 288,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 483.7 days.

Dai-ichi Life Price Performance

DCNSF remained flat at $16.71 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.58. Dai-ichi Life has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $23.96.

About Dai-ichi Life

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

