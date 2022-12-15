Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Down 49.7% in November

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,100 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the November 15th total of 288,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 483.7 days.
Dai-ichi Life Price Performance
DCNSF remained flat at $16.71 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.58. Dai-ichi Life has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $23.96.
About Dai-ichi Life
