D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

D2L Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DTLIF remained flat at 4.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 4.62. D2L has a one year low of 4.61 and a one year high of 11.39.

Get D2L alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of D2L from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of D2L from C$15.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of D2L in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About D2L

D2L Corporation provides an online integrated learning platform for learners in higher education, K-12, healthcare, government, and enterprise sectors. It offers Brightspace, a learning platform that combines usability, integrated analytics, and accessibility practices; Brightspace Learning Object Repository to manage learning objects and share content; Brightspace ePortfolio, which combines social sharing and learning concepts for learners; and Brightspace Insights, a solution to predict, measure, and guide student performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D2L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D2L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.