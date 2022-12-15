D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
D2L Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DTLIF remained flat at 4.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 4.62. D2L has a one year low of 4.61 and a one year high of 11.39.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of D2L from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of D2L from C$15.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of D2L in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
About D2L
D2L Corporation provides an online integrated learning platform for learners in higher education, K-12, healthcare, government, and enterprise sectors. It offers Brightspace, a learning platform that combines usability, integrated analytics, and accessibility practices; Brightspace Learning Object Repository to manage learning objects and share content; Brightspace ePortfolio, which combines social sharing and learning concepts for learners; and Brightspace Insights, a solution to predict, measure, and guide student performance.
