CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Short Interest Update

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 103.7% from the November 15th total of 977,100 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CTMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.60 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.84.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 196,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 207,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 47,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

About CytomX Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.64. 453,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,987. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $108.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.47.

(Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.