CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Stolper Co

Stolper Co increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 6.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.11.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $100.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $132.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.27.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

