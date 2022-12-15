CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.61 Per Share

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.605 per share by the pharmacy operator on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

CVS Health has increased its dividend by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CVS Health has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CVS Health to earn $8.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

CVS traded down $2.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.37. The stock had a trading volume of 107,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,733,857. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $129.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in CVS Health by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.11.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

