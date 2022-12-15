CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.61 Per Share

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.605 per share by the pharmacy operator on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.
CVS Health has increased its dividend by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CVS Health has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CVS Health to earn $8.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.
CVS Health Stock Down 2.3 %
CVS traded down $2.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.37. The stock had a trading volume of 107,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,733,857. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $129.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25.
Institutional Trading of CVS Health
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in CVS Health by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.11.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
